'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 18 Spoilers: Liz Goes Rogue in Hunt for Garvey

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for 'The Blacklist'

Liz (Megan Boone) is sure that nothing good will come out in blindly following Red's (James Spader) orders in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Zarak Mosadek," the synopsis reveals that Liz will not follow the rest of the Task Force in Red's latest scheme to take down Ian Garvey (guest star Jonny Coyne). Her old man wants the team to go to Paris and track down a blacklister. They are after an infamous heroine supplier connected to Nash Syndicate.

Liz knows she cannot afford to put her trust in her father anymore. In the previous episode, they had a huge fight. The key witness that she had, to prove that Garvey was the one who killed Tom (Ryan Eggold), turned up dead. Liz was a hundred percent sure that it was Red to ordered the kill.

When Liz accused Red of bungling the investigation for selfish reasons, he did not even bother to deny it. Because of her frustration, Liz became physical as she pushed and slammed her dad against the wall. Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) let it all happen, knowing his boss would not let him get involved in the fight.

As long as Garvey has the bag of bones, Red will not allow Liz to put the other man in jail. He has vowed to get it no matter what, but the master criminal is proving to be a tough opponent. Both men continue to dance around each other, waiting to see who will give up first.

If Red allows Liz to get the necessary proof that Garvey killed her husband, he would not be able to see the bones again. He has no choice but to kill the witnesses.

Liz has seen through Red's lies and is prepared to go rogue in the latest mission of the Task Force. She will go to Paris with the rest of the team, but she will not join in the hunt.

Liz has a few tactics up her sleeves, but Red must not know about her plans or else, he will sabotage it again. Perhaps, he will be busy enough trading bullets with the enemy to bother with her, as the promo shows.

Meanwhile, the fans are quite unsatisfied with how the "almost" proposal went through for Aram (Amir Arison) and Samar (Mozhan Marno). He wanted to give her a ring that was valuable to him, but it was not to ask for her hand in marriage. Aram even asked for Liz's advice on how Samar would not misunderstand the gift.

Samar surprised Aram, though, when she just accepted the ring, not thinking that her boyfriend was proposing to her. The episode is expected to show the aftermath of the gift giving and how the couple will act around each other.

On a different note, Arison warned the viewers that they are in for another cliffhanger in the season finale. According to his interview with CarterMatt, executive producer John Eisendrath has told the cast that there would be a huge event in the last episode that would leave many hanging.

"I don't know [what's coming], but I also heard [executive producer] John Eisendrath say that there is one of the biggest cliffhangers we've ever had coming up. What could that be? One thing I do like about that is that if we're getting a big cliffhanger, that means we're getting another season (laughs). That's all I'm rooting for at this point! But, Murphy's Law – I don't count my chickens before they hatch. I hope it's not the best ending because it's the end of the show," Arison teased.

"The Blacklist" season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.