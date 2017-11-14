'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers: Will Liz Deal with A Loved One's Death?

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for "The Blacklist"

Liz (Megan Boone) may end up losing Tom (Ryan Eggold) all over again in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Ian Garvey," the synopsis reveals that Liz will realize that Tom has gone missing and is frantic to find her husband. Since Tom is on a secret mission to find the truth behind the mysterious suitcase full of human bones, his wife has no idea what he is up to. Liz will try to trace Tom's steps to locate him. The chances of finding him alive, however, appear to be slim.

The promo shows a bound and gagged Tom, all bloody and close to being unconscious. Last episode, two men found him while he was talking to Pete (Karl Miller). The latter told him that he did not kill Nik (Piter Marek) and that someone else was after the valise. When the hitmen found Tom, they immediately tried to silence him. The trailer shows that Tom is barely alive.

Liz also reaches out to her father to help her find her husband. Red (James Spader) looks eager to help, but there is no telling what will happen once he discovers the truth on who really stole the suitcase. Previously, he was quite sure that Tom has been hiding something big from him.

Red found a contact number on Nik's phone that he traced to Liz's husband. He then had Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) shadow Tom's every move. Once he is sure that the person he has been tracking is Tom, Red may end up killing him himself.

Last episode, Dembe went on an undercover assignment to discover who took over Red's human smuggling ring. Viewers learned that his and Red's relationship goes beyond boss and associate. They are family. When Dembe's life was in danger, Red moved heaven and earth to save him.

"The Blacklist" season 5 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.