'The Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: Scottie to Blame Liz for Tom's Death?

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for "The Blacklist."

Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen) will arrive to know exactly what happened to her son in the upcoming winter premiere of the current season of "The Blacklist."

In the episode titled "Ruin," the promo photos show Tom's mother meeting up with Liz (Megan Boone). While some are expecting Scottie to be antagonistic towards her son's wife, it looks like it will not happen. In the images, she and Liz are shown sitting side by side. At some point, Scottie reaches out to Liz to hold her hand while she cries. It seems that the two women in Tom's life will find comfort in each other as they begin to accept the truth that he is gone.

CarterMatt posits that Scottie's appearance in the series will not be a short one. After all, she needs to understand why Tom was killed. Both she and Liz will want to investigate what happened. Tom died trying to keep a suitcase full of bones. Even Liz has no idea why she and her husband was targeted by a blacklister who has a connection with Red (James Spader). In the promo, it will take almost a year for Liz to wake up from her coma. When she opens her eyes, her father is there, telling her that Tom is dead.

Another sneak peek shows Liz sitting on a wheelchair and undergoing therapy. Her doctor is telling her she needs to be stronger if she wants to walk again. There is only one thing in Liz mind all throughout the ordeal. She wants to find Tom's killer and get revenge. To train, Liz will go into seclusion. The clip shows her living at the middle of the woods with no company. Soon, a new threat will emerge. It appears that since Tom is already dead, his enemies are now targeting her.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC