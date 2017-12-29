'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: 'Darker' Liz, 'Great Cliffhanger' Finale Await Fans

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional image for 'The Blacklist'

"The Blacklist" season 5 is currently on a break, but when the show returns, fans are going to see a darker Liz.

This much was teased by Megan Boone, who plays Liz Keen, when she spoke to Variety about the midseason finale and the back half of the season. The fall finale of "The Blacklist" saw Liz lose her husband, Tom (Ryan Eggold), after he succumbed to his injuries. The devastating event will definitely affect Liz in the second half of the season, which leads to a darker character. But, that does not mean she will leave the task force and cut ties with Red (James Spader), whom she now knows is her father.

"She goes back to the task force eventually and back to Red but I tried to carry her experience and have it resonate throughout the rest of the season," Boone revealed.

However, before she goes back to her usual life, Liz will first go through an emotional premiere episode, titled "Ruin." When the show returns, Liz will have separated herself from the rest of the world and even goes by a different name.

"It's a standalone episode that centers around Liz after Tom's death, which gives it a very reflective tone and it definitely goes off formula for the show," the actress previewed.

Executive producers Jon Bokenkamp John Eisendrath also teased a phenomenal season 5 finale in store for viewers. And, while a sixth season has yet to be ordered, they are remaining optimistic about their chances, which is why they did not structure the season 5 ender as a series finale.

"We have a great cliffhanger, and a big ending for the season in mind that I think is going to be really compelling. It's not what we imagine the end of the series to be," Bokenkamp told Entertainment Weekly.

"The Blacklist" season 5 resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.