'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Liz And Red Has Opposite Goals in Searching For Ian Harvey

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Liz (Megan Boone) and Red (James Spader) in 'The Blacklist'

The hunt for Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne) will continue in the next episodes of "The Blacklist" season 5, and it will spark a major disagreement between Liz Keen (Megan Boone) and Red (James Spader).

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jon Bokenkamp revealed that the duo will have a hard time running after the blacklister. "We now know that Ian Garvey is a U.S. Marshal, so he has resources and he's well protected," he stated.

The executive producer also said that the problem will not end even if the two discover his whereabouts. According to the executive producer, Liz and Red both have different plans when they managed to capture the elusive criminal. "Red wants Garvey to be buried along with his secret. Liz wants Garvey alive so she can get to the truth behind why Tom died. At some point, those two different agendas are going to collide," he also said.

But aside from tracking down Garvey, Liz will also devote her time to trying to catch up with her work since she will be reinstated at the FBI.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III," Liz's return to the agency will rely on the result of an evaluation that will be conducted by a psychotherapist named Dr. Sharon Friedman (guest star Martha Plimpton). She needs to prove that she is physically, mentally, and emotionally ready to return to her job.

The episode will also feature Red in another wild search with the Task Force to run after a blacklister who is known for helping murderous criminals to come up with a strong alibi so they will not be charged with their crimes. However, the synopsis did not reveal the connection with the person who the title was named after.

NBC will air the next episode of "The Blacklist" on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. EST.