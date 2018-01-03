'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Liz Deals With Tom's Death in Episode 9

(Photo: Facebook/NBCBlacklist) Promotional image for "The Blacklist."

Liz (Megan Boone) puts the past behind her in the upcoming episode of "The Blacklist" season 5.

Titled "Ruin," tonight's winter premiere will see Liz grieving for the loss of her beloved husband. The mother of one attempts to forget everything that happened in the past as she begins a new chapter in her life. She heads to a place where no one knows her true identity and her dark history. When an unexpected threat enters the picture, Liz is forced to fight for survival.

Last year, the series delivered the biggest suprise death when Tom (Ryan Eggold) was killed by Ian (Jonny Coyne). It was obviously a major turning point for Liz, who has been with Tom since the show's debut. With a major change like that, viewers should not expect things to be the same when the mystery thriller returns tonight.

Boone recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly and she teased that the upcoming midseason premiere will be unlike any other episode of "The Blacklist."

"'Ruin' is a standalone film centered around Liz's experience after Tom's death, which gives it a very reflective tone," Boone shared. "It's very different from our fast-paced thriller episodes of 'The Blacklist.' This episode is really cinematic. Even the title is 'Ruin' rather than the name of a blacklister, because it really veers away from the formula of solving the cases of 'The Blacklist.'"

In a new photo from the episode, Tom's mother Scottie (Famke Janssen) officially returns to the franchise after starring in the now-canceled "The Blacklist: Redemption." She appears to be offering a shoulder for her grieving daughter-in-law to cry on. Liz, on the other hand, continues to struggle with the death of her spouse. Another shot shows Scottie firmly holding Liz's hand, seemingly trying to comfort her as she cries.

"The Blacklist" season 5 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.