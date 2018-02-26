'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Liz Keen Will No Longer Hold Rifle

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for 'The Blacklist'

In the wake of the mass shooting that took place in Florida, "The Blacklist" star Megan Boone revealed that her character Liz Keen will no longer carry a rifle in the show's upcoming episodes in season 5.

The Florida native actress posted a series of tweets where she revealed her decision that her character will never carry a rifle again in the show.

Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past. Yours, girl from Florida — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) February 23, 2018

When a fan noted that weapons are necessary for an FBI agent like her character when doing operations such as raids, the actress said the Liz do not actually need it because she is not a member of the SWAT team.

Boone's decision was triggered after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed, and several others were injured by a shooter who opened fire using an AR-15 semi-automatic assault-style rifle.

Because of the recent shooting, a lot of celebrities like Boone, activists, and students from all over the country joined the survivors of the incident to urge the government to implement some gun control regulations.

While some fans lauded Boone for her stand against gun control, other criticized her for mixing her fictional persona with reality. One of the fans said that fiction and reality should be separated, while another said that TV shows are meant to help the viewers forget reality.

"I know it's the current trend for fictional T.V. shows to infuse political statement, but I watch fictional shows to get away from all that stuff there's so much of it on TV. I would rather The Blacklist just be The Blacklist and not try to be a political statement," a fan said on Twitter.

NBC has yet to release a statement regarding Boone's decision to stop holding the rifle in "The Blacklist" season 5, which airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.