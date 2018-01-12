Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional image for 'The Blacklist'

The upcoming episode of "The Blacklist" season 5 will see Nathan Lane guest starring as an adversary to Red (James Spader).

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lane will be portraying a character named Abraham Stern in the show's 100th episode. Stern is described to be a blacklister who is also in search of a treasure that he believes is his birthright.

"Nathan comes in and plays a character who is a sort of unexpected criminal. He's got some baggage that he's trying to overcome that makes him peculiar and strange and dangerous in his own way. He's fantastic," executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told the publication. "It's going to be a really fun episode."

In photos, Red and Stern can be seen seated next to each other as they view something from three projectors. It is unknown what they are looking at, though there is a huge possibility that it has something to do with the treasure they both seek.

Two episodes into the back half of season 5, Bokenkamp and fellow executive producer John Eisendrath recently spoke to TV Guide about what fans can expect from the rest of the season. It can be recalled that Tom (Ryan Eggold) was killed by an unknown person, which caused Liz (Megan Boone) to go into a revenge frenzy and fans to wonder who is behind his death. There is also the question of what — or who — is in that suitcase. Now, viewers can rest assured knowing that they will be provided with some insight before the season ends.

"We are going to answer both questions in the balance of the back half of the season," Eisendrath said.

Towards the end of the interview with the media outlet, Eisendrath also teased huge cliffhanger involving Red that will, in a way, outperform all of the show's past cliffhangers.

"We are fairly confident and believe that the cliffhanger of this season is the most revelatory one regarding Red that we have had the entire series," he said.

"The Blacklist" season 5 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.