'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Red Reunites With an Old Foe After Major Character's Death

(Photo: Facebook/NBCBlacklist) Featured is a promotional image for NBC's "The Blacklist."

Someone from Red's (James Spader) past will pay him a visit when "The Blacklist" returns for season 5.

The truth behind Liz (Megan Boone) and Red's connection to each other, as well as the story about the mysterious bag of bones, was buried along with Tom (Ryan Eggold) when he passed away in the midseason finale. Red's secrets are safe, but not for long.

According to TV Guide, the back half of season 5 will pick up roughly a year following Tom's death. A person whom Red believed was no longer a threat will be resurfacing to make things even more complicated for him, Liz and the entire task force.

Things will also be more difficult for Liz. As she tries to adjust to her new life as a single mom and widow, she will be forced to confront demons from her own dark past — including her present situation.

Wednesday's fall finale surprised many fans when one major character was killed off. Tom was held captive by a blacklister, but he managed to escape and was later reunited with his wife Liz. The episode then showed the flash-forward scene in the season 5 premiere in which Liz and Tom are outnumbered by enemies.

Red helped the seriously injured pair get into a car and rushed them to the hospital for immediate treatment. While medical professionals work on Tom and Liz, the scene cut to black. Liz eventually woke up after being under a coma for 10 months, with Red by her side. He then told her about her husband's death, officially closing the book on Eggold's troubled character.

Speaking with TVLine, series creator Jon Bokenkamp confirmed that Tom is indeed out of the picture. "He is dead. Yes, Tom is gone. He has met his maker," he said, adding they "don't anticipate" seeing the character back for flashback scenes.

"The Blacklist" season 5 returns Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.