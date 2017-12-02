'The Blacklist' Season 5 Spoilers: Show to Focus on Liz Following Tom's Demise

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Liz (Meghan Boone) in a tight embrace with Red (James Spader), who happens to be her real biological father.

"The Blacklist" won't be returning until January 2018, but here's what viewers can expect from the show when it finally returns.

With the midseason finale of "The Blacklist" season five ending with a long-teased death, many fans are wondering as to how Megan Boone's character, Elizabeth, would be able to cope with the death of her husband, Tom Keen. However, series creator Jon Bokenkamp has said that the show will give much focus on her recovery when it returns this January. Furthermore, he says that the character will also be suffering a few physical and emotional setbacks.

"We do lean into that. We will be telling stories around exactly that subject, like how does she heal? How does she emotionally heal? How does she want to confront Tom's death? Can she confront it? So yes, there will be fallout from what has happened to her," Bokenkamp says.

During the first half of season five, Tom Keen, played by Ryan Eggold, had spent much of his time trying to investigate the human remains found inside a puzzling briefcase which is connected to James Spader's character, Raymond Reddington's past. His endeavors had ultimately led to many innocent lives lost as well as the kidnapping of his wife Elizabeth and her subsequent comatose after suffering a head wound.

What's unfortunate for the character is that his own inquisitiveness also led to his own demise after sustaining multiple stab wounds caused by his struggle with Reddington.

With his demise, fans have speculated that the character may not have truly died, but Bokenkamp himself has confirmed through TV Line that Tom Keen is dead. His demise would also open a bigger plot for Reddington and Liz's relationship as it had been previously revealed that they are father and daughter.

"The Blacklist" season 5 will return on Jan. 3, 2018 on NBC.