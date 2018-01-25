Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful A promotional image for "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Spoilers for the Jan. 25 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" reveal that it is going to be a day of shocking proposals, with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) begging Liam (Scott Clifton) to not give up on her and spend their future together with their child.

After everything that has happened between them, it looks like Steffy is not ready to give up Liam just yet. In the upcoming episode, she will urge Liam to come home to her and her child and forgive her for the sake of their child. While it seems that Liam has no plans of leaving their child, his proposal to Steffy won't come anywhere near Steffy's expectations.

The episode will find Liam listening to Steffy's plea and eventually giving his alternative solution to their problem. Spoilers for the episode reveal that Steffy will be able to soften him a bit, but her plea won't be enough to let him forgive her right away. Ultimately, Liam will nail down the details of their custody agreement. It remains to be seen what Liam's proposal will be, but spoilers tease that his alternative solution won't give Steffy her happily ever after.

There are speculations that Liam's proposal will involve a compromise, wherein Liam will urge his wife to agree to an annulment before they go any further. Considering what Steffy has done to him, it's possible that Liam will want them to start from scratch as they raise their child together. While he's ready to keep an open mind about their being parents at this point, the story's different when it comes to their being husband and wife.

Elsewhere in the episode, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will confront Bill (Don Diamont) about his betrayal and guts to prey on Steffy's weakness. She will rip into him for breaking Liam's trust and side with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), arguing that Bill took advantage of Steffy. However, Bill will tell her that she didn't advantage of Steffy because Steffy also wanted what they did that night.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.