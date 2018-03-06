Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Bill (Don Diamont) at odds with a handful of people.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, March 6, episode of the soap opera reveal that Bill will find himself making enemies, which will surely not bode well for him. After having sent custody papers over to Katie (Heather Tom), Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will grow furious with his father.

It can be recalled that Katie and Wyatt announced their engagement, which drew the ire of Bill. As a form of revenge, he vowed to take full custody of Will (Zane Achor). Katie will be down in tears when she gets the legal documents, but Wyatt will not just sit and do nothing.

Unfortunately, it looks like Wyatt might take things too far later this week, as spoilers reveal that Bill will get shot by an unknown assailant. It could be Wyatt, who got too drunk and pulled the trigger. However, there could also be another suspect on the list.

Pam (Alley Mills) may be able to murder Bill with a gun if she does not get on her meds. Charlie (Dick Christie) will urge Pam to take her medicine, but it remains to be seen whether she will do as he says. When she is unmedicated, Pam is capable of doing almost anything — even killing.

But, Wyatt and Pam are not the only ones Bill will be making enemies with. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will still be fuming that Bill slept with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Bill will assert that Steffy is not completely faultless either. After all, it takes two to tango, and Steffy consented to sleep with him that night.

However, Ridge will not have any of it, continuing on the fight that he and Bill started in the previous episode. Their argument will eventually end with Ridge walking out of the room. With Bill's fate already set, it looks like Ridge will have nothing more to worry about.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.