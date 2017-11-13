'The Bold and The Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill and Steffy Share An Intimate Moment After Liam's Confession

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 13 on "The Bold and The Beautiful" reveal that situation between Liam (Scott Clifton) and Sally (Courtney Hope) will boil over. Anger, betrayal, and jealousy will lead to scathing words and encounters between Liam, Sally, Bill (Don Diamont), and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

According to spoilers, Liam will not be able to keep everything that happened under the rubble of Spectra a secret. He is going to confess and reveal everything to Steffy. Considering that she has been determined in hoping that their marriage will last and that Sally is not a threat, this is going to be a huge blow for her. She is going to walk out of the Forrester guesthouse and no one will know where she is going. However, Bill will eventually find her.

Bill and Steffy have been growing close in the past few weeks, as she was the only one who did not detach from him after his evil schemes were revealed. As such, she will use Bill as a shoulder to cry on. Spoilers reveal that they will share more than a hug and that they will sleep together. Steffy is going to regret it in the morning and there is a good possibility that Liam will still find out.

Meanwhile, Sally will do everything she can to stay away from Liam, as she is trying not to ruin his marriage. However, the marriage trouble between Liam and Steffy will bring the former closer to Sally, which will not help their current situation. Furthermore, spoilers for "The Bold and The Beautiful" reveal that Liam is planning a revenge on Bill. Sally may participate in his plans, given that Bill has done nothing but make her life difficult since she arrived in the city.

"The Bold and The Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EST.