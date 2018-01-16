Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Bill (Don Diamont) making an important decision about moving on, while Eric (John McCook) turns down an offer.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Jan. 16, episode reveal that Rick (Jacob Young) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will hatch a plan to overthrow Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) from Forrester Creations. In order to accomplish their plot, though, they must get Eric to agree. However, Eric will not be on board with their scheme.

Eric will explain to Rick and Thorne that the title of CEO has instigated a lot of problems in the past, and he does not intend to reignite any conflicts right now. Forrester Creations is currently running smoothly with Ridge, so disturbing that would be a foolish decision.

Speaking of Ridge, he will inform Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he has commissioned Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to take care of the annulment papers, which means Brooke's marriage to Bill will soon be expunged.

Carter, on the other hand, will tell Maya (Karla Mosley) how he feels about her, but the exchange will leave the latter in an uncomfortable position. She will explain to Carter once more that she does not feel the same way about him. She is in love with Rick, and nothing can change that — at least, for now.

Finally, Bill has been through a lot, having betrayed Liam (Scott Clifton) by sleeping with his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will think about the whole situation, wondering that whether Bill would have slept with Steffy in the first place if his marriage to Brooke had not crumbled. Bill, in an attempt to move on with his life, will make a huge decision that may or may not see him leaving Los Angeles, California, for a while.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.