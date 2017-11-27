'The Bold and The Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill Stops Steffy From Telling Liam; Thorne Returns

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful Promo photo for CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 27 on "The Bold and The Beautiful" reveal that tension is going to rise in several relationships. For one, Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be navigating how to protect their secret. Meanwhile, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be reincarnating their sibling rivalry.

According to spoilers, the guilt of their affair is going to eat at Steffy and she is going to attempt to tell Liam (Scott Clifton), who has recently been able to tell his wife about the intimate moment he shared with Sally (Courtney Hope). Although Bill is going to dissuade her from doing so, spoilers further indicate that this might be because he knows that he is going to have to protect himself when Liam finds out.

There is a big possibility that when Liam finds out, his anger is going to be wholly directed at Bill. He is going to look for revenge and while it may not be enough to jeopardize his relationship with Steffy, it is going to be dangerous for Bill. As such, he is going to have to devise an alternative plan if things go awry, especially since he is still holding out hope that Steffy is going to choose him.

Meanwhile, "The Bold and The Beautiful" fans will also see the return of Thorne. Considering that Ridge has always been wary of him, fans might be right to assume that some situations will come to life. Spoilers reveal that Thorne will be turning to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to reveal why he has returned to Los Angeles. According to him, he is going to go after the Forrester fashion business. He is going to return as the next chief executive officer, who has had phenomenal success in establishing his own business in Europe. As to how everything will transpire with Ridge, fans will have to wait and see.

"The Bold and The Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m EST.