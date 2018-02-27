Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Bill (Don Diamont) furious over Katie's (Heather Tom) engagement to Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 27, episode of the soap opera reveal that Katie and Wyatt will remain steadfast in their decision to marry. Bill was not at all happy when the two announced their union, and he is not about to change his mind.

Wyatt and Katie, however, do not care whether Bill changes his mind or not. They only informed Bill as a courtesy, but they have no intention of breaking up just because he does not approve of their relationship. Bill will not see it that way, though. He believes that what he says should be followed, so he will be determined to do whatever it takes to make sure they do not wed.

Bill will threaten to sue for full custody of Will (Zane Achor), which will certainly make Katie worried. It remains to be seen how this will all turn out in the end, but things are definitely getting more exciting.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will grow worried that Liam (Scott Clifton) is getting too close to Hope (Annika Noelle). Fans know that Liam and Hope have a history together, so it would not be entirely surprising should they rekindle their romance. Unfortunately, that will not be good news for Steffy.

Liam's wife is worried that his feelings for Hope may return. Hope has said that she wants Liam to get back together with Steffy, but it is unknown whether she really meant it. It is possible that she is rooting for their relationship to fail deep down inside.

Of course, Steffy is not the only one at fault for the demise of her marriage. It takes two to tango, and Bill was the one she cheated with. However, fans know that Bill is not one to admit his mistakes.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.