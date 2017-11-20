'The Bold and The Beautiful' Spoilers: Bill Will Have A Hard Time After Their Affair

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful Promo photo for CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 20 on "The Bold and The Beautiful" reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) will be having a hard time coping with the aftermath of the accident. Furthermore, Quinn (Rena Sofer) will pull Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) aside to tell her that she knows about her secret.

Considering that Bill nearly buried Liam (Scott Clifton) and Sally (Courtney Hope) alive under the Spectra rubble, he will be facing some serious guilt on top of the knowledge that he shared an intimate moment with his son's wife, Steffy. Liam does not know yet, but this will certainly add a strain on Bill.

According to spoilers, Bill will be attempting to get Steffy to agree to a private getaway. Steffy will turn him down, saying that she has already renewed her vows with Liam and that her choice is clear. Bill will be left pining, and he will feel guiltier than ever when reaches out to his son to ask for his forgiveness. Liam will apologize for prioritizing Sally over the family, and he will say that he would like to make things right.

Thanksgiving dinner will bring Bill, Steffy, and Liam under the same roof, with the addition of Quinn. Steffy will try hard to keep her one-time affair with Bill a secret but Quinn will deduce that she is acting uneasy. She will have a private chat with her, and Quinn will reveal that she knows her secret. Steffy is going to feel afraid because she is scared of losing Liam. Quinn will not mention what she knows and Steffy will assert that she has no idea what she is talking about.

There is no word yet on how everything will turn out between Bill, Steffy, and Liam. In the meantime, Bill will continue to pine while Liam remains oblivious. "The Young and The Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:30 p.m. EST.