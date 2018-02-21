'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Brooke Helps Katie With Her Wyatt Issue; Sally Confronts Bill

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Katie (Heather Tom) getting help from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about the whole situation with Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Spoilers for the Thursday, Feb. 22, episode of the soap opera reveal that Katie will still be reeling about losing Wyatt. She does not know why he decided to break up with her out of the blue. Of course, fans know that it is because Wyatt saw Katie kiss Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) at the wedding.

Katie will turn to Brooke for assistance. Brooke may be able to help Katie figure out that Wyatt suddenly ended their relationship. The two may be able to put the pieces together and come to the conclusion that Wyatt witness Katie's kiss. Whatever happens, spoilers indicate that Katie and Wyatt will reunite by the end of the week.

Wyatt, on the other hand, will receive some comfort from Quinn (Rena Sofer), who is actually secretly glad that her son is no longer with Katie. Since he is in pain, though, she will not tell him about her true feelings.

Elsewhere, Sally (Courtney Hope) will confront Bill (Don Diamont) and give him a piece of her mind. She wants to discuss Spectra Fashions and the possibility of rebuilding her business, but Bill will be having none of it. He does not want to invest in something so uncertain.

Bill could also insinuate that Sally is at fault for causing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so much pain and damaging her marriage to Liam (Scott Clifton). Of course, Sally is not the only one who is responsible for Liam and Steffy's marriage heading down the gutter. Bill also sealed their fate when he decided to sleep with Steffy.

Spoilers also reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will still be angry with Bill for what he did. Bill betrayed his son's trust by sleeping with the younger man's wife, and he does not even seem to be remorseful for his actions.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.