'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Brooke Pleads With Ridge; Wyatt And Katie Announce Their News

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see the blame being passed around as Bill (Don Diamont) struggles for his life.

Spoilers for the Friday, March 9, episode of the soap opera reveal that Bill will still be in intensive care. Although he currently does not have a good relationship with his sons, they will be by his side at the hospital.

Liam (Scott Clifton) may still be mad at his father for sleeping with his wife, but that does not mean he does not care about him anymore. In fact, he will promise to get to the bottom of the shooting and find out who the culprit is.

Nobody saw who shot Bill in the previous episode, but there are a number of suspects on the list. One of them is Wyatt (Darin Brooks), whose relationship with his father is currently on the rocks due to his recent engagement announcement. It can be recalled that he and Bill had an argument when it was revealed that Wyatt intended to marry Katie (Heather Tom).

At the hospital, Wyatt and Katie will tell everyone about their engagement. And, while the news is definitely a shocker, it does not seem like they will get any opposition from them. However, their wedding plans may not push through if Wyatt is found to be guilty of attempting to murder his own father.

In the previous episode, Wyatt came home drunk and had no memory of what happened. He could have been the one who pulled the trigger, and that thought will haunt both him and Katie.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also be a prime suspect due to his contentious relationship with Bill right now. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will confront Ridge on whether he was the one who shot Bill, but he will remain adamant that he did not do it. However, just because his hands are clean does not mean he feels sorry for the man.

Brooke, on the other hand, will find it hard to accept Ridge's words. She will still wonder about Ridge's innocence at the back of her mind.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.