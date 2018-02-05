'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers for the Week: Ridge and Brooke Get Married; Big Surprise Ahead

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

This week on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) get married.

Spoilers for the week of Feb. 5 to 9 reveal that Ridge and Brooke will share some romance the night before their wedding day. The couple has gone through a lot together, and it is heartwarming that they still ended up with each other. Ridge and Brooke will lovingly talk about their relationship.

Elsewhere, Liam (Scott Clifton) will still be undecided about Ridge and Brooke's wedding. On the one hand, he can just attend the event with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, he will also not want any drama, and he knows going to a big wedding like that will only cause him pain after all the betrayal.

It can be recalled that Steffy slept with Bill (Don Diamont) behind Liam's back. It is even worse because Bill is Liam's father. Liam could not handle the fact that two of his loved ones hurt him like that. Steffy begged for her husband's forgiveness, but it does not look like she will get it anytime soon. He even handed her divorce papers at one point.

The wedding will still go on, though, with or without Liam. At the Forrester mansion, Ridge and Brooke will greet a ton of friends and family who are there to celebrate their love with them. Spoilers also state that Donna (Jennifer Gareis) will be there.

Brooke and Ridge will say their vows in front of everyone, with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) officiating. After everything has been said and done, the two will share a kiss and finally be able to call each other husband and wife.

At the reception, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will turn on the charm with Katie (Heather Tom). He will ask her if she is interested in a "no strings attached" relationship, though he will also tell her that he is ready for a serious one — with all the strings. However, spoilers reveal that the end of the week will bring a shock at Ridge and Brooke's wedding.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.