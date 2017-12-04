Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

"The Bold and the Beautiful" will shed some light on family issues this week.

Spoilers for the week of Dec. 4 to 8 reveal that sibling rivalry will take over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher). Ridge will grow wary of Thorne's upcoming actions, believing that his brother has something hidden up his sleeve. He will turn to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to ask what is going on, but the answer will not be pleasing to him.

Ridge will discover Thorne's aspiration to lead Forrester Creations, and he will not be keen on being replaced by someone else. Spoilers state that Ridge and Thorne will get on each other's nerves this week and that they will share a lot of arguments. Thorne will be especially mad about how Ridge treats Brooke. Knowing Ridge, however, he is not one to back down without a fight.

Elsewhere, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will find herself trying to cover up her lies. Liam (Scott Clifton) will ask her what has been going on with her lately, insisting that she be honest with him. He has been wondering why Steffy has been acting weird as of late, though she will not tell him the truth. Despite feeling nervous, she will calm herself down long enough to lie to Liam.

Liam will be suspicious of Bill (Don Diamont) and knows that he is involved in this somehow. As a result, Steffy will have to think on her feet. She will need to conjure up a reason that will throw Liam's suspicions away from Bill. It looks like Steffy's lying skills will pay off, though, as spoilers tease that Liam will believe his wife fully. He will try to get Steffy to calm down and convince her that everything will be okay.

Despite her conversation with her husband, Steffy will still not feel at ease. She will head over to Bill and talk to him about the secret again. Bill will also try his best to keep Steffy from going off the rails, but it looks like she cannot be contained anymore. He will tell her that they can get away with it so long as they agree to keep a tight lid on things. However, she will argue to Bill that secrets usually do not stay secrets for a long time.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.