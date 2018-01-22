'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers for the Week: Ridge Gives Bill a Beating

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) lets Bill (Don Diamont) have it on this week's "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Spoilers for the week of Jan. 22 to 26 reveal that Ridge will march on over to Spencer Publications looking for a fight with Bill. Ridge is furious over what Bill did to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He will promise that Bill will face karma for his actions. Of course, Bill will tell Ridge that he is not at fault, which will cause Ridge to get madder. Ridge is concerned about his daughter, and he will tell Bill that he victimized her.

Bill will not give up without a fight, though, He will tell Ridge that he did not intend to hurt Steffy. In fact, he was there for her when she needed someone to talk to. Ridge will accuse Bill of stalking his daughter, but Bill will deny it outright.

Things will immediately escalate between the two. Ridge will put Bill in a chokehold in a fit of rage. After that, he will also throw a few punches. And, while Bill knows Ridge is not happy, he will contend that there is no need for violence. After all, it takes two to tango, and Steffy made a decision to sleep with Bill in the first place.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), on the other hand, will be concerned about Bill's safety. Now that she knows about Bill and Steffy's dalliance, she will become scared that something might happen to Bill. She knows what Ridge is capable of, though she is unsure just how violent he can be. But, that does not mean she completely forgives Bill for what he did. In fact, she will give him an earful over it.

Ridge is not the only one who is out to exact revenge on Bill, though. Liam (Scott Clifton) is also furious at him for betraying his trust. He and Ridge will join forces in order to give Bill his just desserts.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.