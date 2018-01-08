The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Makes A Surprising Return

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional photo for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Hope Logan will make her surprise return in the upcoming episodes of the "Bold and the Beautiful" this week.

Previous reports revealed that new actress Annika Noelle has been tapped to revive the role of Hope Logan in the upcoming episodes of the long-running soap drama starting Monday, Jan. 8. The character was previously portrayed by Kim Matula from 2010 to 2014.

According to the spoilers for the episode on Monday, Ridge Forrester (Thosten Kaye) will bring back Hope to Los Angeles to surprise her mother Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) together with Brooke's younger sister Donna (Jennifer Gareis). But instead of joining her mother for the holidays, Hope will announce that she is planning to stay in the city.

For Tuesday, Hope will have a heated argument with her half-brother Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). The spoiler claimed that Rick will be happy to see Hope at first, but the half-sibling will reportedly find themselves on opposite sides when Rick contemplates to support Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) to kick Ridge out of the family business. Since Hope will reportedly want to back up Ridge, she and Rick will be having their own feud. Yet her fight with her brother will be the least of Hope's concerns since she will reportedly get distracted when he found out about the marriage of her ex.

Wednesday's episode will also feature the sudden change in the attitude of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), which is why Sally (Courtney Hope) will force him to explain why he suddenly changed. For Thursday, Sally will refuse to give in to Liam's request to give him some time alone for himself.

The week will also end with the first face-to-face encounter of Hope and Sally on Friday, Jan. 12.

CBS will air all the latest episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" at 1:30 p.m. EDT.