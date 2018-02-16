'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Liam and Steffy Share a Sweet Moment; Will They Reunite?

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) sharing a nice moment together.

Spoilers for the Friday, Feb. 16, episode of the soap opera reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) will tell Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) all about Steffy's upcoming ultrasound appointment. They do not know whether or not Liam will show up for the appointment, but they are keeping their fingers crossed for the best. After all, they want the couple to get back together and work everything out.

Ridge and Hope can rest assured, though, because Liam will make it to the ultrasound appointment with Steffy. Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) will inform them of their baby's sex, which remains to be seen. The news will cause Liam and Steffy to share a nice moment, holding each other's hands as they are informed of their baby's good health.

It is unknown whether Liam and Steffy will eventually get back together, but fans of the pair are definitely holding out hope on a reconciliation. Steffy may have betrayed Liam's trust, but it looks like he may be able to forgive her.

Elsewhere, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will confess to Katie (Heather Tom) that he found out about Wyatt (Darin Brooks) being her other man when he had grabbed her phone by mistake. Katie will, of course, not know what to say at first. However, she will insist that things between her and Wyatt are over and that breaking up was the best route for them.

Fans know that Katie still has strong feelings for Wyatt, and he returns those feelings for her. But, there is no doubt that Thorne will try to do his best to keep them away from each other. He also has feelings for Katie, and he might attempt to convince her that he is the better option.

Unfortunately for Thorne, Wyatt will ultimately come to his senses. He might change his mind about letting Katie go, and spoilers for next week tease a reconciliation for the two.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.