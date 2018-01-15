Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Liam (Scott Clifton) breaking up with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Spoilers for the Monday, Jan. 15, episode state that Steffy will try her best to convince Liam that their marriage is worth saving, even though she slept with Bill (Don Diamont) behind his back. She owned up to her mistakes and has apologized profusely, but it does not seem like her words will get through to him. Even though they have a child together, Liam will assert that Steffy has caused him a lot of pain and that he is done with their relationship.

Liam will prove that actions speak louder than words when he takes off his wedding ring, signifying that he is serious about ending his marriage to Steffy. To make it more official, he will also serve her annulment papers. Steffy, of course, will break down at the sight of this. However, Liam will assure her that his mind has been made up.

While all of this is going on, Sally (Courtney Hope) will be dodging questions from Hope (Annika Noelle), who will be asking about Liam's whereabouts. Hope wants to be by Liam's side through this tough time in his life, but Sally will not give away a single detail about his location. Sally wants Liam all to herself. Now that his marriage to Steffy is coming to a halt, she has a chance to snatch him up. With Liam on the way to being single, Sally will try to fend off the competition.

Hope will be understandably irritated that Sally will not tell her anything, but that will not stop her from finding out where Liam is. A determined Hope will discover his whereabouts sometime later.

Finally, a guilt-ridden Bill will attempt to do whatever he can to repair Liam and Steffy's marriage, but it does not seem like there is any more hope. Bill knows he committed a grave error and betrayal, but he does not want this to ruin his family. And while he does have a chance at forgiveness with Wyatt (Darin Brooks), getting Liam's will prove to be much harder.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.