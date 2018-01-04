'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Liam's Anger Makes Him Want to Physically Hurt Bill

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The conflict between Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and his father Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) reaches new heights as the former's anger will drive him to physically hurt the latter.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will be watching another intense fight between Liam and Bill. This time around, it is going to be Liam who wants to see his dad hurt from the pain that he wishes to inflict on the older man.

Viewers who have been following the show will understand why Liam wants to hurt Bill so badly. In the world of TV shows, the twisted plot of love conflicts that involve family members has become a regular thing, and "The Bold and the Beautiful" is one that is full of them.

Liam's wife, Steffy Forrester Spencer (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), is pregnant. However, the family was not in a celebratory mood after it was discovered that she had actually slept with Bill. Naturally, Liam was outraged after finding out that something had happened between Steffy and Bill, and his anger will be the highlight of Thursday's episode.

According to Soap Hub, Steffy will get one thing right on Thursday after it was proven that Liam was the father of her baby. However, her life could still crumble around her as it is possible he will decide to evict her from their home due to the mess they are in. Luckily, she will be able to find help, and the only support she can get at the moment comes from Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Though Katie knows Steffy is also to blame, she will hold the issue against Bill as she thinks he should have known better.

While it might be too late now, Bill still feels bad for hurting his son by sleeping with Steffy. So when Liam channels his anger to physically hurt Bill, the father will not try to fight back and will instead use his strength in just restraining his son.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.