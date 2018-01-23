'The Bold and The Beautiful' Spoilers: On Steffy's Admission and Hope's Return

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful Promo photo for CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Recent reports for "The Bold and The Beautiful" have revealed that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has just received the shock of his life from an admission by Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Furthermore, it seems that Hope's (Annika Noelle) return will complicate the lives of Sally (Courtney Hope), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Steffy.

According to reports, Ridge first heard that his daughter was not in a good place form Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). He was quick to pay his daughter a visit and it was then that Steffy revealed the truth to him, albeit hesitantly. She told him that Liam has asked for an annulment after a reveal of something so big that it broke his heart. After stalling for as long as she can, she told Ridge that she slept with another man, Bill (Don Diamont). Considering that Bill is Ridge's number one enemy, he is going to want to go on a rampage to which Steffy will have to do her best to prevent.

Meanwhile, further reports also reveal that her worries might not end there as Steffy learned that Hope is on the way back to town. Spoilers indicate that Hope is hiding a secret from her family, which will be drawn out and brought to light by Sally. However, considering the failure of Steffy and Liam's marriage, this might be the only chance she gets to steal Liam from everyone. Despite this, further spoilers also indicate that her return might also complicate Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Kate's (Heather Tom) romance. Regardless of who she will go for, fans will have to wait and see everything unfold.

More information and spoilers are expected to be released in the coming weeks and fans are advised to stay tuned. "The Bold and The Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.