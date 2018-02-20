Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) offering Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) some support.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 20, episode of the soap opera reveal that Steffy will continue to keep her fingers crossed for a reunion with Liam (Scott Clifton). And, while they have been slowly making progress since their big fallout, Liam will not be ready to fully get back together yet.

In the meantime, Steffy will have to turn to Ridge for some support and comfort. Ridge will, of course, offer to lend her a hand in anything she needs. After all, he has been gunning for Steffy and Liam to reunite.

Steffy really made a huge mistake when she slept with Bill (Don Diamont). She betrayed Liam's trust, but that does not mean she does not love him anymore. Ridge will provide Steffy with some encouraging words of support, urging her to stay strong. He will assure her that things will eventually work out between her and Liam. However, it looks like Hope (Annika Noelle) may become a threat to Steffy and Liam's potential reunion.

For now, Hope will focus on a new project. With Ridge's recommendation, Hope will collaborate with Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) on reviving her Hope for the Future line. While the two are definitely capable of producing a magnificent line, it remains to be seen whether they will work together smoothly. After all, Thorne has a history of being bossy, and it is not too far-fetched to think that he would try to usurp the project from Hope.

Should Thorne try anything funny, though, it is believed that Hope will not let it pass. She has been standing her ground recently, which means she will not just let Thorne take control of the project. She will make it a point to voice out her opinions and ideas. She will not be satisfied with having her concepts brushed off.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.