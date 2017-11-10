'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sally and Liam Keep Their Kiss a Secret from Steffy

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The next episode of "Bold and the Beautiful" will follow Liam (Scott Clifton) as he submits to Sally's (Courtney Hope) request to keep their kiss a secret. Spoilers for the episode reveal that while Sally understands that Liam wants to be honest to his wife, she still thinks it is best to not tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about their kiss because that will only make matters worse.

Liam will try to tell Sally that Steffy has to know what happened between them because he promised to be loyal to his wife. He will also tell her that there is a way to convince Steffy that the kiss was not really a big deal, so there is no reason to be angry.

However, while the kiss meant nothing to Liam, it did to Sally. In fact, she's starting to develop some feelings for him. The reason she does not want Liam to tell Steffy about their kiss is that she wants Steffy totally out of the picture.

Although Liam has good intentions in telling Steffy about his kiss with Sally, it looks like telling Steffy about what happened to him and Sally will not be good for him. Based on spoilers for the episode, Steffy is planning to hook up with Bill (Don Diamont) soon, and she might use Liam and Sally's kiss as a weapon to justify her cheating.

Despite knowing about Sally and Liam's kiss, Steffy will reportedly still trust Liam's fidelity towards her and will tell this to Bill. Spoilers suggest that she will brag about Liam's fidelity to Bill, but Bill will sense that Steffy isn't telling the truth.

In one of their conversations, he will ask Steffy if her reason for telling him positive things about Liam is to convince him or to make herself believe that everything's really fine between her and her husband.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.