'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Sheila Fools Eric and Pam; Thorne and Ridge in Conflict

Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) accepting Eric's (John McCook) relationship with Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Spoilers for the Wednesday, Nov. 29, episode of the soap opera state that Eric will encounter Sheila and will be astonished about her opinion on his relationship with Quinn. Sheila has done a lot of things to Eric that resulted in his displeasure, so it is expected that he will not be happy that she is still in town. While Sheila will try to convince Eric that she has changed and that she will no longer cause any trouble, it looks like those are just empty words.

Sheila will tell Eric that she is fine with him and Quinn being together. The admittance will definitely surprise Eric, but it is possible that Sheila is just saying what she wants him to hear. It remains to be seen whether Eric will believe Sheila's words, but he best sleep with one eye open in case she has any other plans up her sleeve.

But, Eric is not the only one Sheila could be fooling. She will also have Pam (Alley Mills) in the palm of her hand. Sheila will have convinced Pam enough that she sincerely wants to be friends. It is clear that Pam will sympathize with Sheila because she does not have a lot of female friends.

Pam will tell Charlie (Dick Christie) about Sheila wanting to be friends with her. Charlie, on the other hand, will not be all too sure about Sheila's intentions. Pam thinks Sheila is being sincere, but Charlie will attempt to convince Pam otherwise. It is unclear, however, if Charlie's little speech will take.

Finally, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will present his newly designed line to Eric, but it looks like he will be crushed by the latter's reaction. Thorne has been working very hard, and he firmly believes that he is ready to be the head of Forrester Creations.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will, of course, be threatened by this. Thorne will remind Ridge that he is not really Eric's biological son. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be there to calm the two down, but her efforts will be for naught.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.