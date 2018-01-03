'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Admits to Sleeping With Bill

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confessing the truth to Liam (Scott Clifton).

Spoilers for the next episode state that Steffy will tell Liam that she had sex with Bill (Don Diamont) on the night in question. Liam will attempt to give Steffy the benefit of the doubt at first by wondering whether Bill manipulated his wife into sleeping with him. After all, Bill is not exactly above this kind of move.

However, Steffy will admit to Liam that her relations with Bill that night were consensual. The admission will surely break Liam's heart, but he will also be furious with Steffy. She will try to apologize to her husband in tears, though it does not seem like he will have forgiveness on his mind just yet. Steffy will insist that Liam is the only man for her, and she will even beg him to stay after he walks out on her. But, her efforts will be for naught.

While all of this is happening, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will figure out that Bill knows more about Steffy's pregnancy than he says he does. He will attempt to get some answers from his father. Of course, Wyatt will also be happy that Steffy and Liam are expecting. He is looking forward to another addition to the Spencer family. However, there is some reason to believe that Bill altered the results of the paternity test to make it look like Liam is the father.

It looks like a fight will break out between father and son, though. As previously reported, other spoilers for the week indicate that Liam will march into Bill's office to confront him. He will begin throwing things around before things get physical between the two. While Bill will try to sincerely apologize for his actions, it does not seem like Liam will be in a particularly forgiving mood.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.