Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) taking advantage of Liam's (Scott Clifton) current state for her own benefit.

Steffy and Liam have been on the outs for quite some time now after she cheated on him with Bill (Don Diamont). But, Bill is now in a hospital bed after getting shot, and it looks like Liam has already forgiven him. Liam has been staying by his father's side, and Steffy will try to work his emotions for her own gain.

Fans know that Steffy does not want to lose Liam. She has been doing everything she can in order to get back together with him. She wants to save their marriage, and she believes this is her chance to reconnect with Liam. With him vulnerable, she will attempt to convince him to give their relationship another chance, especially since they are expecting a child together.

However, it does not seem like Liam will take the bait. He may be mad at Bill, but his current condition has caused him to put his anger on the back burner. In the meantime, he and Hope (Annika Noelle) will grow closer. Hope's relationship with Steffy will also improve, but things could take a drastic turn should the latter find out about Bill's proposal.

Meanwhile, Bill's shooter has yet to be found, but the previous episode revealed that Sally's (Courtney Hope) fingerprints matched the ones found on the gun. And, while this is certainly incriminating evidence, Chief Baker (Dan Martin) and Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) will not feel like Sally is capable of doing the deed. After all, she did hold the gun prior to the attempted murder.

Speaking of attempted murder, Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) will try to pull one on Bill while at the hospital. Wanting revenge, she will pay him a visit and think about strangling him right on his bed. However, it does not seem like she will be able to carry out the action.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.