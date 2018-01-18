'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Tells Brooke, Ridge About the Collapse of Her Marriage

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talking to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about her situation.

Spoilers for the Thursday, Jan. 18, episode reveal that Brooke will be in shock after finding out that Liam (Scott Clifton) has left a pregnant Steffy. Brooke will attempt to get more information from Steffy, but it remains to be seen whether she will be successful. Regardless, she will know a few details about the whole situation.

Later on, Steffy will turn to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to tell him about what happened between her and Liam. Of course, Ridge will not be happy to see his daughter in shambles. Steffy may feel like she is in rock bottom, but that does not mean she will accept Bill's (Don Diamont) offer to stay by her side. At this point, it does not seem like Steffy will want to spill everything to Brooke and Ridge. However, she will talk to her father about Scott sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, at Spencer Publications, Ridge will be pursuing an investigation. He will question why Bill hurriedly signed the annulment papers. Suspicious of his intentions, Ridge will confront Bill, who will defend his actions. Bill believes that signing the papers was the best option since Brooke does not want to be married to him anymore. She is with Ridge now, and Bill just wants to move on from this chapter of his life.

With Brooke gone from his life, Bill may turn to a heartbroken Steffy, who already rejected him once before. Justin (Aaron D. Spears), however, will talk Bill into pursuing Steffy. Finally, Maya (Karla Mosley) will inform Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) that Ridge will be marrying Brooke after all now that her marriage to Bill has been annulled. Of course, Thorne will not be pleased, since he has affections for Brooke.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.