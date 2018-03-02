'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Things Get Heated Between Bill And Everyone Else

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see a heated argument between Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Bill (Don Diamont), who is set to battle Katie (Heather Tom) for custody.

Spoilers for the Friday, March 2, episode of the soap opera reveal that Quinn will have had enough of Bill. The two will lash out at each other, with Quinn promising to protect her Wyatt (Darin Brooks) at all costs.

It can be recalled that Wyatt told Bill about his engagement to Katie. Bill did not take the news so well, and he will feel like the entire world is conspiring against him. Knowing Bill, he will not take any of this lying down.

However, Bill should be careful around Quinn since she has a dark past. She is very well capable of harming another person if it suits her, so Bill had better watch out. In the meantime, he will feel like he is indestructible.

Unfortunately, someone else will get the brunt of Bill's anger, as spoilers indicate that he will fire an employee on the spot after his confrontation with Quinn. It is expected that Jarrett (Andrew Collins) will be the one getting the sack.

Bill should not count himself lucky, though, as he may find himself the victim of an attack soon. With him making enemies left and right, the suspect list will surely be packed with names, including Quinn and Jarrett.

But, Bill is not yet done getting his revenge on Katie for her romance with Wyatt. Spoilers also reveal that he will contact his lawyer in the episode. It is assumed that he will take legal action against Katie, suing for full custody of Will (Zane Achor).

Elsewhere, Hope (Annika Noelle) will be unable to stop thinking about Liam (Scott Clifton). With his marriage to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) practically over, this is her chance to swoop in and win his heart. She will start second-guessing whether Liam will even be happy by staying married to Steffy.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.