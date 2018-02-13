Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) finding out the identity of Katie's (Heather Tom) other man.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 13 episode of the soap opera reveal that Thorne will learn from Katie that she has stopped seeing the other guy, whom Thorne does not know is actually Wyatt (Darin Brooks). It can be recalled that Wyatt broke up with Katie after seeing her kiss Thorne. The breakup caused Katie a lot of pain, but Thorne will be there by her side for comfort.

Now that the other man in Katie's life is no longer an option, Thorne will be happy that he does not have to face competition in his love life any longer. He will continue to flirt with Katie before leaving. However, as he heads out, he will accidentally pick up the wrong phone.

Thorne will find out that he had actually grabbed Katie's phone instead of his. And, even though the phone does not belong to him, he will not be able to control himself. He will take a peek at Katie's texts and calls, which will cause him to figure out that Wyatt is actually the other man. Instead of getting angry or jealous, Thorne will feel more confident about the situation, believing that he will come out on top should Wyatt change his mind about Katie.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), on the other hand, will be busy attempting to convince Liam (Scott Clifton) to give his marriage another shot. Liam felt betrayed and hurt by Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) actions, but Ridge believes there is still room to work it out. He will tell Liam that he has every right to feel angry. However, he will also point out that Steffy has been suffering through all of this as well.

While Ridge's efforts to reconcile Liam and Steffy are valiant, it looks like just giving him an earful will not fully work. However, things may take a turn for the better after the ultrasound appointment.

Elsewhere, Steffy will talk to Hope (Annika Noelle) about their shared history. They were both with Liam at one point in their lives. And, even though Hope still loves Liam, she will be willing to back away for the sake of the baby. Steffy will feel suspicious at first, but Hope will do her best to assure her that she is being sincere.

"The Bold and Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.