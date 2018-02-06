'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thorne Propositions Katie at Wedding

Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful A promo picture of the CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful"

The CBS soap opera television show "The Bold and the Beautiful" has focused heavily on the wedding between Brooke Logan, played by Katherine Kelly Lang, and Ridge Forrester, played by Thorsten Kaye. Unfortunately, a recently released promo teaser indicates that fans may witness an upcoming mishap that will occur while the wedding is taking place.

In the teaser trailer released this week, it can be seen that the upcoming nuptials between Brooke and Ridge is going to be a joyous occasion not just for the bride and groom but for the attendees as well. After Brooke and Ridge have finished stating their vows, the former invites everyone to "party," and enjoy the remainder of the ceremony.

Additionally, in a snippet of Thorne Forrester, played by Ingo Rademacher, it is implied that he makes some sort of proposal toward Katie Logan, played by Nancy Sloan, as he utters to her "no strings attached." Perhaps the law of proximity is at play behind this snippet, since Thorne and Katie have spent a significant amount of time with each other in preparing for the wedding. It is speculated that Thorne may want something that could further his career from Katie.

Even though the wedding is meant to be a happy one at the Forrester mansion, other characters will try to seize the opportunity to further their own personal agendas.

By the end of the trailer, it is announced that something shocking will occur in the coming episodes. Fortunately, audiences will not have to worry, since spoilers indicate that nothing will ruin the celebration. If anyone has the motivation to cause a scene or an interruption during the wedding, it would be Sally Spectra, played by Courtney Hope. However, this will not be the case, since she will be too preoccupied in attempting to seduce Liam Spencer, played by Scott Clifton.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.