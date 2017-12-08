Facebook/TheBoldandtheBeautiful/ Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) struggling to keep a secret.

Spoilers for the Friday, Dec. 8, episode reveal that Steffy will talk to Bill (Don Diamont) about their secret. She is not very good at keeping things to herself, and she will admit that she has been struggling. Bill will encourage Steffy to keep her mouth shut. He believes in her ability to keep a secret and will give her some advice. As long as Steffy believes in her own lie, Liam (Scott Clifton) will follow suit. All she has to be is confident in her own story, though it is easier said than done. Besides, she does not have any other choice.

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be looking at marriage soon. Spoilers reveal that the pair will get engaged the following week. While the news may be good to some, others will not be too pleased. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), for one, will not be supportive of it.

Thorne believes that Brooke deserves someone better. He will tell Brooke that she is making a mistake by jumping into things with Ridge, but she will not listen to him. While she will think that Thorne's concerns are sweet and come from a good place, she will contend that she is a grown woman and can make her own decisions.

Ridge, on the other hand, will be on cloud nine. The idea of spending the rest of his life with the woman he loves will be thrilling for him. Also, Quinn (Rena Sofer) will also be happy for her former lover. As fans may recall, Quinn and Ridge had kissed before, which caused a lot of drama among the family. There was even a time when fans thought Quinn was never going to get back together with Eric (John McCook). However, he took her back, and they are now happy. Quinn will, in turn, want the same thing for Ridge.

However, their kiss will be brought to light once again by Thorne, who will criticize Ridge for betraying Eric and Brooke. Thorne is convinced that Ridge will break Brooke's heart again, so he will have a plan in motion soon. But, for now, he will have it out with his brother.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.