'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Wyatt Ends His Relationship With Katie

Promotional image for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The upcoming episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" will see Wyatt (Darin Brooks) breaking it off with Katie (Heather Tom).

Spoilers for the Monday, Feb. 12 episode of the soap opera reveal that Wyatt will still be reeling from the kiss he saw Katie and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) share. It can be recalled that Wyatt struck up an open relationship with Katie, so he should not get mad at her for kissing someone else. However, he does want a real relationship with her, but her kiss with Thorne will change some things between them.

Wyatt will talk to Katie and allude to the kiss she shared with Thorne, aiming to get a confession from her. However, Katie will not spill any details about her smooch. She will not even admit to kissing him. This will result in Wyatt becoming aggravated. He will end his relationship with Katie, opting to let her be with Thorne if that is what she really desires. And, while he feels jealous, he will point to other reasons for dumping her.

Of course, Katie will not know the reason behind Wyatt's sudden decision, but there is little she can do about it now. All that is left to do is to accept the facts even though it will not be easy. She kissed Thorne at Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) wedding reception, but that does not mean she wants a full-on relationship with him. She has strong feelings for Wyatt, but it looks like they will have to cool it off for the time being.

Speaking of Ridge and Brooke, the two enjoyed a fun and love-filled wedding which they shared with their friends and family. Now, it is time for them to spend some time alone. While conversing, they will get to talking about Stephanie (Susan Flannery), and they will both agree that she would have been happy with their wedding.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays on CBS.