'The Bold and the Beautiful' to See the Return of a Familiar Face in New Episode

The latest "The Bold and the Beautiful" episode will feature continued problems for the Spencer family.

In the Jan. 10 episode of the "Bold and the Beautiful," fans of the show will see a familiar face return to the scene: Brooke's daughter, Hope. Now played by actress Annika Noelle, Hope surprises her mother Brooke in the upcoming new episode, and it will be revealed that she has actually been living in Europe after her previous life in Los Angeles did not work out for her. However, she also reveals that she is now back and is hoping to get another chance telling her mother, she is "ready for a new challenge."

There is no telling if Hope's return will pose a threat to Steffy now that she's out of the picture in Liam's life. It's also worth noting that Hope has had quite a history with Liam, played by actor Scott Clifton.

It's no secret that Steffy has failed to convince Liam to stay with her and their unborn child and with this, she is visited by Bill, played by Don Diamont, who acknowledges her to use her pregnancy to bring her husband back. "You're having a baby," he exclaims. "He's the father. He has to act like one!" Bill added.

Unfortunately, Steffy, played by Jacqueline McInnes Wood, fears she has already missed her chances asking her ex, "What if I've lost Liam for good?"

After seemingly ending things with Steffy, Liam goes to Courtney Hope's character, Sally, for support. Sally notices her friend's unfortunate emotional state and literally begs him to explain what's going on in his life and if Liam does decide to reveal the breakdown of her relationship with Steffy, could it spark a new romance between the characters? It's definitely no secret that Sally has been harboring feelings for the soon-to-be father.