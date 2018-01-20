'The Bold Type' Season 2 Air Date, Cast News: Adena, Oliver Stay On; Premiere Date Set

"The Bold Type" season 2 will have more Adena and Oliver as Freeform promotes Nikohl Boosheri and Stephen Conrad Moore to series regulars. The network also sets the show's return date with a new showrunner.

Facebook/TheBoldTypeTV "The Bold Type" returns for a second season on Freeform this coming June.

Boosheri appeared in a few episodes last season as Kat's (Aisha Dee) love interest. Moore, on the other hand, had a recurring role as Sutton's (Meghann Fahy) boss and Scarlet magazine's fashion director.

Freeform recently signed the two actors as series regulars for "The Bold Type" season 2, which means they will be in every episode. Their permanent addition is part of the changes that the show will go through with its new showrunner.

In October, Freeform confirmed that Amanda Lasher will step in as showrunner in place of series creator Sarah Watson. The network also announced the renewal of "The Bold Type" for seasons 2 and 3 with 10 episodes each.

"The Bold Type" follows three twenty-something women, Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison and Sutton Brady, who are beginning to make something of their lives. They work at Scarlet, the magazine outfit that's based on Cosmopolitan.

The series also stars Melora Hardin as the magazine's editor-in-chief. Cosmopolitan's former editor Joanna Coles, who is also an executive producer on the show, inspired her character.

Richard Hunter and Matt Ward are also in the series as Sam, the company's lawyer, and Alex, one of the writers. Their storylines involve Sutton, as she dated both men.

"The Bold Type" season 2 will explore Jane's decision after leaving Scarlet to write for a new magazine. Watson previously told TV Guide that the character would have an interesting journey as she figures out how different her new boss will be from her former mentor. The series will also tackle more women and social issues plaguing millennials.

Freeform scheduled the return of "The Bold Type" season 2 on Tuesday, June 12, at 8:00 p.m. EST.