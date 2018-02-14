Facebook/The Bold Type "The Bold Type" is slated to return to Freeform for its season 2 beginning June 12.

After falling in the good graces of the fans and critics alike with its impressive first season, "The Bold Type" season 2 is poised to return with a new set of episodes this June 12.

There is no denying that "The Bold Type" season 1 is one of the best breakthrough series of 2017. In fact, one of its episodes even earned a spot in Entertainment Weekly's Best Episodes last year, proving that the cosmopolitan drama series has, indeed, get the nod of the viewers and critics alike.

Thankfully, the series is not bound to be a one-hit-wonder as Freeform already renewed "The Bold Type" for two more seasons in October last year. And, last month, Freeform announced that the series will be back to offer the brand of entertainment that it has beginning June 12.

In a recent interview with Melora Hardin, the actress reveals that one of the things that fans can expect from the upcoming season 2 of "The Bold Type" is the exploration of her character's (Jacqueline) revelation in the season 1 finale. According to the actress, while she is unsure how things will pan out, it is certain for the series to delve into her past as a sexual assault victim.

"You'll get to see how that can become a thing, obviously it's not a thing that you get over, it's a thing that you get through. And I think it's really important to see a woman of power who has gotten through it and continues to. The perpetrator didn't win you know, she won. There is a lot of grief and a lot of pain that has to get worked though but you also get to see how her husband supported her," Hardin revealed in an exclusive interview with Express.

To the uninitiated, "The Bold Type" revolves around the lives of three twenty-something career women working in a glossy women's magazine: Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy). While the first season already featured the girls struggling as they find their place in their chosen New York City career, Hardin teased that their struggles are far from over in the upcoming season 2.