'The Bold Type' Season 2 Plot News: Will Jane Return to Scarlet?

Changes are happening on "The Bold Type" season 2 both on and behind the scenes. Production hasn't kicked off yet but the show will definitely return for a second and third season on Freeform with 20 episodes in total.

Facebook/TheBoldTypeTV Katie Stevens plays Jane Sloan in Freeform's "The Bold Type."

The network, which was formerly called ABC Family, renewed "The Bold Type" for two seasons back in October. Freeform also announced that there will be a new showrunner overseeing production as "Sweet/Victorious" producer Amanda Lasher will take over for former showrunner Sarah Watson.

"The Bold Type" closed the first season last September with Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens) deciding to give up her writing job at Scarlet for Incite. But what are the chances that her character might find herself back to her old magazine with her old friends and boss?

According to TV Insider, bringing Jane back to her old job would make the most sense for "The Bold Type" season 2 because the show doesn't need to introduce new work place dynamics just as the first one is still getting its groove. When Watson still ran "The Bold Type," however, she told The Hollywood Reporter that the writers will still have to figure out what's next for Jane.

"I love change and I love throwing big changes as characters," Watson said. "I think it leaves a lot of room for the show to move and grow and to explore — did she make the right decision? Does she want to be back at Scarlet or do we now exist in several different worlds?"

Stevens, on the other hand, still has no clue about her character's journey next season. The actress is still in the middle of filming a Halloween movie in Kentucky and work on her TV show won't likely begin until after the holidays.

Meanwhile, viewers eager to catch up on "The Bold Type" can watch the first season with 10 episodes on Freeform's subscription digital platform, as well as via Hulu.