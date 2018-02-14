'The Bold Type' Season 2 Spoilers: Jane, Kat, and Sutton's Struggles to Continue

Facebook/The Bold Type Jane, Kat, and Sutton will continue to struggle in "The Bold Type" season 2 as they continue to grow in the publication.

The upcoming season 2 of "The Bold Type" is not expected to arrive earlier than summer this year, it has been revealed that Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) will continue to struggle as they grow in their chosen career field.

The first season of the Freeform drama already featured Jane, Kat, and Sutton struggling as they work in a glossy women magazine under the ward of Jacqueline (Melora Hardin), their editor. However, in an exclusive interview with Hardin, the actress revealed that the girls under her watch in the series will continue to struggle as they grow with the publication.

"You'll see more of their struggles as they grow. Kat stepping into her place as a social media director and Sutton kind of finding her personal confidence and then Jane, she kind of has a big turn at the end of season one that has to be worked through. That will be dealt with in season two and I don't know exactly know how it's going to pan out but it's going to be interesting," Hardin revealed in an interview with Express.

Apart from revealing that the struggles of the three main characters will continue, Hardin also teased what fans can expect from her character. To recall, the season 1 finale of "The Bold Type" had Jacqueline revealing that she was a sexual assault victim. According to Hardin, her character's revelation will be fully explored in the upcoming season 2, although she is still clueless about how things will unfold.

What seems to be certain, though, is that, while her character's experience is not something that she can get over with, Jacqueline has proven that one can get through it.

"The perpetrator didn't win, you know. She won," Hardin said.

Meanwhile, "The Bold Type" season 2 is slated to return to Freeform this June 12.

The women's magazine drama was renewed for two more seasons in October last year and had been announced to have a new showrunner in the person of Amanda Lasher.