'The Bold Type' Season 2 Spoilers: What Will Happen To Kat and Adena's Relationship?

Facebook/TheBoldTypeTV Promo image for 'The Bold Type' Season 2

At the end of "The Bold Type" season 1, Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) decided to leave the country and meet up with Adena El-Amin (Nikohl Boosheri) to give their relationship another try. But can the couple sustain the fire when the series returns for season 2?

Speaking with TV Guide, Dee revealed her hopes for Kat and Adena in the second installment of the comedy-drama series. According to the actress, she wants to see her character enjoy her relationship with Adena for a long time. "Just seeing Kat and Adena in a happy relationship would be nice, with no countries between them and all those kind of pitfalls," Dee stated.

The actress also mentioned that she would like to further explore Kat's story next season. "I personally would love to go deeper into who Kat is and how she sees herself and her identity because it was something that didn't happen in Season 1. But I have a lot of faith that we're going to get to do that in Season 2," she said.

Boosheri, on the other hand, shared that she wanted to see the TV series tackle all the challenges and triumphs that both women will go through both as a couple and as individual persons in season 2. She also said that she is hoping to see the show explore how the relationship can be relatable to other people since it comes with a lot of challenges.

According to Boosheri, the couple's relationship becomes complicated because Adena is an immigrant while Kat is a bisexual black woman.

Boosheri was recently promoted to series regular cast member after she appeared as a recurring cast last season. She was joined by Stephen Conrad Moore, whose role as Scarlet magazine's head of fashion department Oliver Grayson in the promotion according to Deadline.

The second season of "The Bold Type" will also see the return of Katie Stevens as Scarlet magazine writer Jane Sloan, Meghann Fahy as magazine assistant Sutton Brady, Sam Page as the magazine's lawyer Richard Hunter, Matt Ward as writer Alex Crawford, and Melora Hardin as Scarlet's editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle.

Freeform will air the premiere episode of "The Bold Type" season 2 on Tuesday, June 12.