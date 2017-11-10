'The Boys' Comic Adaptation in the Works on Amazon

Amazon is gearing up for more superhero adaptations. Following the debut of satirical series "The Tick," the studio has confirmed that a comic titled "The Boys" will be adapted for the small screen.

Directors of AMC's "Preacher," Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, will helm yet another series inspired by a comic penned by Garth Ennis and drawn by Darick Robertson, the creators of "Preacher."

"We are very happy to have the unique opportunity to produce a second series based on the subversive and innovative world of Garth Ennis," said Chris Parnell, Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. "And we are thankful to Sharon and her team at Amazon for their vision, partnership, and support."

Sony will co-produce "The Boys," which is slated to debut with eight episodes. "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke will serve as showrunner. Ennis and Robertson will executive produce the series along with Kripke, Goldberg, Rogen, and Original Film's Neal H. Mortiz, Ori Marmur, and Pavun Shetty.

Much like other Garth Ennis-written comics, "The Boys" is quite violent. It follows a team of CIA operatives assigned to keep track of superheroes who, in this world, are neither morally upright or law-abiding role models.

The agents, who call themselves The Boys even though one member is female, are tasked to stop these superheroes from abusing their abilities, preventing them from doing evil. The Boys keep them in line using whatever means necessary. Though they usually do surveillance, the group will from time to time resort to blackmail or even murder to keep the peace.

The series was originally in the works at Cinemax, but the project was eventually passed on to Amazon.

Further details including the casting have yet to be announced. More updates should be revealed leading up to its production sometime in 2018. "The Boys" is scheduled to debut in the following year on Amazon.