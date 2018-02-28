The Caligula Effect Official Anime Site Key visual arts for the upcoming anime adaptation of the Japanese role-playing video game, “The Caligula Effect,” developed by Aquria and published by FuRyu.

A promotional video (PV), two new key visual arts, and staff information have been released for the upcoming Japanese action-sci-fi anime series, "The Caligula Effect."

The two key visual art pieces and the 80-second PV were launched during a special live stream on Anime PONY CANYON's official YouTube channel last Friday, Feb. 23. The live broadcast revealed information about both the anime adaptation and the upcoming remake of the original game titled, "The Caligula Effect: Overdose."

The video also previews the song "Distorted † Happiness Anime Re:Arrange Version)" performed by the Japanese voice actress and singer Reina Ueda. She will also be voicing a character known only as "μ" in the anime series.

On the other hand, Chiharu Sawashiro and Shunsuke Takeuchi, who will be voicing Ritsu and Shogo respectively, will be performing the opening theme song "Paradigm Box." The ending theme, titled "Hypno," will be performed by Rie Murakawa, Ari Ozawa, Rie Takahashi, and Minami Tanaka.

Murakawa will also be providing the voice of Kotono, while Ozawa takes on the role of Naruko. Takahashi and Tanaka will be voicing Mifue and Suzuna respectively.

The series is based on the Japanese role-playing video game "The Caligula Effect," which was developed by Aquria and published by FuRyu for PlayStation Vita in 2016 in Japan. It was later released by Atlus USA in 2017 in North America and Europe.

The original concept is credited to FuRyu's Takuya Yamanaka. Satelight will be animating the anime adaptation under the direction of Jun'ichi Wada. Touko Machida will be handling the series composition, while Kenji Tanabe takes care of the character designs inspired by Oguchi's original work.

Pony Canyon will be producing the music with Satoshi Motoyama serving as sound director, while Tsukasa Masuko, Yasuharu Takanashi, Funta7, Regasound, and Kenji Iwata work on music composition.

"The Caligula Effect" is scheduled to premiere sometime in April on Tokyo MX. Information on the official broadcast dates and online resources will be available on the series' official site in the coming days.