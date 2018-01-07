'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Cast News: Netflix Finds Its Sabrina Spellman in 'Mad Men' Alum

(Photo: Archie Comics) An image from "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Kiernan Shipka has booked the role of Sabrina Spellman in the untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by Netflix.

The 18-year-old "Mad Men" alum will bring to life to the popular character in the hit Archie Comics spinoff "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" that was originally set to be a companion series to The CW's "Riverdale."

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch show was initially in development by the said network, but the success of "Riverdale" on Netflix made the streaming giant eager to get their hands on the spinoff, ordering two seasons right off the bat.

Shipka is best known for her role as Sally Draper on the AMC hit "Mad Men," which she played for seven seasons. Her most recent television role is B.D. Hyman on the FX series "Feud." She also starred in "The Legend of Korra" and "Flowers in the Attic."

"Riverdale" executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who will write, direct, and executive produce, is very excited to watch Shipka in action as Sabrina:

We're all such huge fans of Kiernan's work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone's wish list. This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.

Dream come true! Dream #Sabrina! So excited to make magic with this lady! pic.twitter.com/Lb6bpwTfuk — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 5, 2018

In an official statement, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, who will be executive producer for "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" inspired series also gushed about Shipka taking on the role:

I am thrilled that Kiernan is playing Sabrina and have no doubt that she will embody the strength, courage and boldness that has made the character a fan favorite.

Joining Aguirre-Sacasa and Goldwater as executive producers for the Sabrina the Teenage Witch are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Lee Toland Krieger who all work together on "Riverdale."