'The Circus' Season 3 Renewal Announced By Showtime

Facebook/TheCircusOnShowtime Promo image for 'The Circus' on Showtime

Despite the controversy involving one of its hosts, Showtime officially announced that "The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth" will return for season 3.

The network announced Wednesday that the political docuseries have been greenlit for its third season. It will reportedly premiere on Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. EDT.

"The Circus has established itself as a primary source of insightful, comprehensive analysis of major political events," Showtime Networks Inc. CEO and President David Nevins said in a statement that was reported by Deadline to announce the renewal of the docuseries. "In these pivotal and turbulent times, we're so thrilled to have Alex Wagner joining John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon to provide access and context to the personalities and events behind the week's news."

Wagner, known for being the correspondent and host at CBS News as well as the contributing editor at "The Atlantic," will replace the show's former host Mark Halperin after he was fired due to sexual harassment allegations.

A report from Entertainment Weekly mentioned that Showtime already ended its ties with Halperin back in October after he publicly apologized for his behavior towards women during the time that he was working at ABC News.

The network released a statement saying that the disgraced host will no longer return to the show. "Should 'The Circus' move forward with another season, Mark Halperin will not be a part of it," the network spokesperson.

Aside from losing his spot on "The Circus," HBO also decided to cancel their plans to come up with a movie based on the book that he was about to co-author regarding the 2016 presidential elections.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter also mentioned that the third season of "The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth" will be shown in two parts. The first one will be aired in spring, while the other one will be released this fall.

More information about "The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth" will be revealed soon.