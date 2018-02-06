'The Cloverfield Paradox' Rolls Out on Netflix

"The Cloverfield Paradox" launched on Netflix in a big way, by putting out the very first trailer in a Super Bowl ad while also announcing that the movie is premiering that very same night. The movie, produced by J.J. Abrams, is his third in a line of sci-fi horror features including "Cloverfield" and "10 Cloverfield Lane."

"Their space mission sought to save a world from the horrors of war. The forces it unleashed are far more horrifying," the trailer teased about the plot of the Netflix movie, as also seen on its page on the streaming service.

Netflix/The Cloverfield Paradox Orbiting above a planet on the brink of war, scientists test a device to solve an energy crisis and end up face-to-face with a dark alternate reality.

"The Cloverfield Paradox" has been out on Netflix since Sunday, Feb. 4, the same date that the Philadelphia Eagles routed the New England Patriots 41–33 on Super Bowl night.

As big as an entrance that the movie made with its Super Bowl debut trailer, the movie itself did not offer very much once the initial surprise twist wore off, as Polygon noted. It's basically a haunted house horror movie set in space, and was just every bit as forgettable as most entries in the genre, as Polygon's Ben Kuchera pointed out.

The movie itself tried to cover larger themes about ethics, and whether or not one life is more important than another in survival situations. After hinting at a few ideas here and there, the movie sort of falls apart trying to juggle all the topics, as reviewers noted.

"The Cloverfield Paradox," as a movie, is itself an adaptation of another film called "God Particle" that was written by Oren Uziel, according to Gamespot.

"We rewrote during production, but I'm not sure what it means to be part of the expanded Cloverfield universe, other than knowing what kind of quality and feel you're gonna get from something that's coming out of Bad Robot and JJ," Uziel said.

