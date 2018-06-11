The Comfort of His Family Will Be a Primary Factor in LeBron James' Upcoming Free Agency Decision

Dwyane Wade also believes James will be thinking about his family a lot when it comes to his next move in free agency

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison LeBron James during a break in the action in a 2017 game against the Washington Wizards

LeBron James has taken on many roles in his life.

He's a star basketball player, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and he's even had a hand in the production of some TV series and documentaries.

Something that should not be overlooked about James is that he's also a family man. He married high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson in 2013 and they are the parents to three children, LeBron Jr., Bryce Maximus and Zhuri.

James became a family man right around the time that he was also turning into a superstar in the NBA, and his growth as a player has coincided with his growth as a parent.

This summer, James will once again have to make an important decision regarding how he wants to continue his NBA career, and,his family will be among the factors that will significantly influence his decision.

James said as much after he and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 4 of this year's NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

First off, James said that he still has "no idea" if he has just played his last game with the Cavaliers, but he was clear that his family will influence where he will continue his career, ESPN reported.

According to James: "my family is a huge part of whatever I'll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that." He also pointed out that things are different this time around because his kids are older, so maybe that could play a role in his decision as well.

During a guest spot on "Chris and Caron" on Fox Sports Radio, James' good friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade also indicated that James will think about where his family will be comfortable at as he contemplates his next move in free agency, per a report from Silver Screen and Roll.

Going by James and Wade's recent comments, it would seem that the Cavaliers could have an edge because James and his family have spent plenty of time in Cleveland over the past four years, and they were also in the city from 2003 to 2010 prior to James signing with the Miami Heat.

If comfort is the number one factor for James, then he could very well decide to just stay where he is right now.

Then again, there have also been rumors that James and his family could also move full-time to Los Angeles, so perhaps the Lakers and Clippers are possible landing spots for the multi-time MVP.

James and Wade's recent comments don't necessarily suggest that other teams rumored to be interested in signing James like the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs have no shot at acquiring him. It's just that those franchises may be at a bit of a disadvantage compared to Cleveland and Los Angeles.

James may already be one of the all-time greats in NBA history, but it's clear that he has not lost sight of the true priorities such as making sure that his wife and children are comfortable and happy.